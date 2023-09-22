Normalization with Saudi Arabia has been a key theme for Netanyahu during his past few days in New York, including in his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to deliver an address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, marking his first appearance at the assembly since 2018.

Following meetings with world leaders, including U.S. President Biden, Turkish President Erdogan, and Ukrainian President Zelensky, Netanyahu's speech is anticipated to revolve around two critical themes: the potential for a groundbreaking peace accord with Saudi Arabia and the imminent threat posed by Iran.

Netanyahu is expected to emphasize the unique opportunity for a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. This prospect gained prominence after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman suggested this week that a peace deal with Israel was increasingly feasible.

However, the Saudi prince's interview also raised concerns as he stated that if Iran were to acquire nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia would pursue the same capabilities, potentially igniting a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

The Saudi Crown Prince has also stressed that any potential peace agreement must address the interests and rights of Palestinians. He expressed the hope that such an agreement would improve the lives of Palestinians while positioning Israel as a regional contributor.

The prime minister's appearance follows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's address to the UN on Thursday, in which he urged the international community to uphold the rights of Palestinians and implement UN resolutions aimed at ending the Israeli occupation. Abbas also called for UN protection from the Israeli occupation forces.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia has been a key theme for Netanyahu during his past few days in New York, including in his much anticipated meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden expressed his "Irish optimism" and reminisced about a conversation from a decade ago concerning the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, mentioning the enjoyment of Irish whiskey during that discussion.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Biden was in New York to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Both leaders shared the vision of forging a relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, potentially marking the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"I believe that under your leadership, it is possible to reach an unprecedented agreement with Saudi Arabia, to resolve the disputes with the Arab world," Netanyahu told Biden.

Despite their differences in opinions over the proposed judicial reforms in Israel, Biden reiterated that Washington's support for Israel remains unwavering.

JACK GUEZ / AFP People wave national flags during a demonstration against the parliament's approval of a key judicial reform pushed through by the hard-right government in defiance of months-long mass protests, on August 2, 2023.

It remains to be seen if Netanyahu will address the internal turmoil within Israel concerning his government's legislative efforts to reform the judicial system. The reforms have prompted nine months of large-scale protests, both within Israel and abroad, with demonstrators asserting that the reforms threaten the nation's democratic principles.

