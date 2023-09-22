Netanyahu's speech revolved around two critical themes: the potential for a groundbreaking peace accord with Saudi Arabia and the imminent threat posed by Iran

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday addressed the United Nations General Assembly, marking his first appearance at the assembly since 2018.

Following meetings with world leaders – including U.S. President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – Netanyahu's speech revolved around two critical themes: the potential for a groundbreaking peace accord with Saudi Arabia and the imminent threat posed by Iran.

"We face a choice today that will determine whether we enjoy the blessings of a historic peace of boundless prosperity and hope, or suffer the curse of a horrific war of terrorism and despair," Netanyahu said in his opening remarks.

"When I spoke at this podium five years ago, I warned about the tyrants of Iran. They've been nothing but a curse, a curse to their own people, our region, and the entire world. But I also spoke about a great blessing I could see on the horizon: ‘The common threat of Iran has brought Israel and many Arab states closer than ever before… the day will soon arrive when Israel will expand peace beyond Egpyt and Jordan to other Arab neighbors,'" he reminded.

He urged that more peace between Israel and Arab states would "increase the prospect of making peace between Israel and Palestinians," but that shouldn't mean giving the Palestinians "veto power" over Arab states building relationships with the Jewish state.

"The Abraham Accords heralded the dawn of a new age of peace," Netanyahu continued. "But I believe we are on the cusp of an even more dramatic breakthrough, a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, encourage other Arab states to normalize relations with Israel, enhance the prospect of peace with Palestinians, and encourage broader reconciliation between Judaism and Islam, Jerusalem and Mecca… all these are tremendous blessings."

"Israel can become a bridge of peace and prosperity. Peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia will create a new Middle East."

Normalization with Saudi Arabia has been a key theme for Netanyahu during his past few days in New York, including in his much-anticipated meeting with Biden, who during their bilateral meeting expressed his "Irish optimism" and reminisced about a conversation from a decade ago concerning the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia.

Both leaders shared the vision of forging a relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, potentially marking the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

For such peace to be realized, he noted that it needs to be "based on truth and not lies," pointing to Abbas, saying that he must "stop spreading horrible anti-Semitic conspiracies and... glorifying terrorists."

"The people of Israel yearn for such a peace."

The prime minister's appearance followed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's address to the UN the day prior, in which he urged the international community to uphold the rights of Palestinians and implement UN resolutions aimed at ending the Israeli occupation. Abbas also called for UN protection from the Israeli occupation forces.

Netanyahu then shifted his focus to "the fanatics ruling Iran" who "will do everything they can to thwart this peace."

He pointed to the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the international community, which saw Tehran reel back its nuclear program for sanctions to be eased before the United States pulled out.

"To stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions, sanctions must be snapped back. Iran must face a credible nuclear threat to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," he charged, with speculation that he misspoke and meant to say "credible military threat."

"It is the people of Iran, not their oppressors, who are our real partners for a better future."

The Israeli leader concluded his speech touching on artificial intelligence, urging that an "AI utopia doesn't turn into an AI dystopia."

He explained how AI can revolutionize countless industries, including healthcare, agriculture, education, space exploration, energy, and more.

“I know this sounds like a John Lennon song, but this can happen. Imagine achieving the end of scarcity. It’s all within our reach."

Before traveling to New York, Netanyahu stopped in California to meet with Elon Musk, during which the two discussed the "blessings and curses" of AI in a live-streamed bilateral forum.