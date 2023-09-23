U.S. to announce Israel granted entry into Visa Waiver Program - report

Israel's acceptance into the program was conditional on easing travel for Palestinian-Americans

U.S. officials notified Israeli counterparts that the Jewish state was granted entry into the coveted Visa Waiver Program, Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

Last month the American embassy in Israel stated that Washington "will make a final decision on Israel’s admission to the Visa Waiver Program by September 30, 2023."

The U.S. "remains committed to ensuring receipt of all relevant information necessary to evaluate Israel’s full implementation of its commitments under the MOU on Reciprocity," the statement read. "Should Israel be admitted to the Visa Waiver Program, Israeli citizens will be able to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa, following a transition period."

Israel's acceptance into the program was conditional on easing travel for Palestinian-Americans from the Gaza Strip. In the past two months Israel effectively brought the travel conditions for Gazan Americans in line with those of Palestinian-Americans from the West Bank.