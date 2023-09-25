Israeli FM confirms entry into U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Israelis will no longer require a paper visa to enter the United States

The United States will announce later this week that Israelis no longer require a paper visa to enter the country, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday. Instead, Israelis will be able to travel to America with a discounted electronic permit.

"This is great news for all Israeli citizens," said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. "In a few weeks, Israelis will be able to travel to the United States without the need for a long wait for a visa from the U.S. Embassy."

The inclusion into the coveted program represents "a diplomatic achievement for Israel," Cohen further added. "This will boost the economy in general and tourism sector in particular, cutting costs and red tape."

"I would like to thank U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State and my friend State Secretary Antony Blinken for their support and leadership in granting visa waivers to Israelis, and especially to the outgoing U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides for leading the project here in Israel," Cohen said.