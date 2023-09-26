U.S. says process for Visa Waiver Program for Israelis still not complete

The American Embassy statement comes in response to Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen having confirmed the entry of his country into the visa waiver program

The American Embassy in Israel released a statement Tuesday on the progress of a much anticipated visa waiver program, stating the Israeli Foreign Ministry (MFA) statement was "premature."

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinked will make the decision on the matter in the coming days, the American embassy stated.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security ... will make a determination in the coming days," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Visa Waiver Program is not finalized," the DHS added, "and the (Israeli) MFA making such a statement was entirely premature."

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had announced on Monday that Israel will officially enter the U.S. Waiver Program, saying it will be completed by November.

"This is a great achievement that testifies to the close relations between Israel and our great ally the USA," Cohen said in a tweet.

"I thank US President Biden and Secretary of State Lincoln for their support during the process, and especially the friends of the outgoing ambassador Tom Neides who promoted the issue here in Israel," he added.