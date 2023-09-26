Katz is the first Israeli minister to visit Saudi Arabia, while other Israeli Ministers are reportedly planning to travel their next week.

Israel's Minister of Tourism, Haim Katz, has landed in Saudi Arabia to participate in the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

This visit will span two days and represents a significant step in enhancing regional cooperation in the Middle East, with Katz emphasizing the role of tourism as a bridge between nations.

The UNWTO conference, which has brought together tourism policy leaders from around the world, coincides with International Tourism Day, highlighting the global importance of the tourism industry.

Katz is expected to participate in various events and engage in professional discussions during his stay, with a particular focus on meetings with counterparts from Middle Eastern nations.

The Israeli minister expressed his vision for tourism diplomacy, stating, "Tourism is a bridge between nations. Partnership on tourism issues has the potential to bring hearts together and economic prosperity. I will work to create collaborations to promote tourism and Israel's foreign relations."

New reports now indicate that Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karai and Likud MK David Bitan will visit Saudi Arabia next week as well.

Fayez Nureldine / AFP U.S. Hasidic Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog speaks with a fully-veiled Muslim woman while shopping at a mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

These visits to Saudi Arabia by Israeli ministers is seen as an effort to foster stronger ties and promote tourism cooperation among nations in the region. For Israel, normalization with Saudi Arabia would mean increased access to the Saudi market as well as strengthened opposition to Iran.

In an address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We are at the cusp of an historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia."