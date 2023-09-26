Tourism Minister Haim Katz's trip to Saudi Arabia opens the door for more official vists by Israeli Ministers during the coming weeks

On Tuesday, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz landed in Saudi Arabia, leading an Israeli delegation to the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

This is the first time an Israeli minister has traveled to Saudi Arabia for official matters.

Katz spoke to Channel 12 about the visit, shedding light on the events that led to this groundbreaking diplomatic milestone.

He stated, "We arrived in Saudi Arabia after the State of Israel was selected for the decision-making team that will determine whether Saudi Arabia will host Expo 2030."

"Our arrival also followed Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations. After the UNGA, we received the message that the visas are indeed waiting for us. We entered Saudi Arabia through the main door. I have always said that if I come to Saudi Arabia, it will be in the name of the State of Israel officially, and that is what happened."

The Minister emphasized the positive atmosphere surrounding the visit, saying, "The feeling is excellent. Both the Saudis and I understand that tourism is a bridge to peace for the economy, for dialogue."

The sentiment underscores the potential for tourism to play a pivotal role in strengthening not only diplomatic ties but also economic cooperation between nations.

Katz concluded his remarks expressing his desire for increased engagement between the two nations.

"In light of the warm welcome, I really hope that more official and unofficial Israelis will arrive in Saudi Arabia soon. I am the Minister of Tourism, I am not the Prime Minister. I put my trust in the Prime Minister who, as he has done good to the State of Israel in the past, will continue to do good to the State of Israel, expand the Abraham Accords, and bring peace to our country after the not so good year we had."

Following Minister Katz's visit, more Israeli ministers have announced plans to publicly visit Saudi Arabia, including Communication Minister Shlomo Karai and Likud MK David Bitan.