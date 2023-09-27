U.S. officially admits Israel into coveted Visa Waiver Program

Actual visa-free travel for Israelis with the VWP will start sometime before November 30, but the American ambassador emphasized that it will not be right away

The long-awaited entry of Israel into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) has finally been made official, American officials announced on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were scheduled to issue an official joint statement after Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen prematurely released the decision on Monday.

The American Embassy in Israel, headed by interim Chargé d'affaires Stephanie Hallett, had confirmed the final decision in a reporter's briefing, adding that actual visa-free travel will start sometime before November 30. She emphasized that it would not be right away.

"We will announce loudly and publicly the exact date when Israelis can use ESTA before November 30, 2023," Hallett said at the reporter's briefing.

"Congratulations on becoming the Program’s forty-first (41st) member! This is another reflection of the strength of our bilateral security, economic, and cultural relationship," Hallett stated.

"I would especially like to recognize the efforts of former ambassador Tom Nides, who was a driving force in this effort. I would also like to acknowledge the leadership of Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi," the American official added.

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL via Flash 90 Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.

"Now that Israel is a member of the Visa Waiver Program, or VWP as we call it, Israelis will need to submit an application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization or ESTA before traveling to the United States," the American Chargé d'affaires explained.

"ESTA applications may be submitted at any time prior to travel, and travelers will receive a response within 72 hours. ESTA authorizations are valid for 2 years and for multiple trips. Adult Israelis can ONLY use ESTA if they have biometric passports that are valid for 10 years," she continued.

"All Israelis going to the United States for longer visits or for things like studying, working, or exchange programs will always require visas. You cannot travel to the United States under VWP for this. If you attempt to do so, you could be denied entry."

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had been criticized on Tuesday for Cohen releasing an “entirely premature” statement on the VWP

The foreign minister took to social media, saying "this is great news for all Israeli citizens.”

"In a few weeks, Israelis will be able to travel to the United States without the need for a long wait for a visa from the U.S. Embassy,” Cohen stated, which according to the American embassy may also be a bit sooner than reality.

He also said the inclusion into the VWP was "a diplomatic achievement for Israel.” He also stated "this will boost the economy in general and tourism sector in particular, cutting costs and red tape."

Washington stipulates that participating countries treat all U.S. travelers equally, regardless of whatever other passports they may hold, which necessitated Israel to make changes to its security procedures for Palestinian Americans at its airports, as well as when traveling into and out of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.