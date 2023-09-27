Israeli Tourism Minister tells i24NEWS in visit to Saudi Arabia: 'An affair has begun'

'If there is a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, it will be a warm peace,' Katz told i24NEWS from Saudi Arabia

In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS show "Middle East Now" on Wednesday evening, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz joing from Riyadh to discuss the warming relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia .

Katz made history with his visit to Riyadh on Tuesday, becoming the first Israeli minister to travel to Saudi Arabia for official purposes. He shared insights into the burgeoning relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, describing the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia as "very warm" and reminiscent of "walking around Tel Aviv."

"My feeling is that an affair has begun, but it will take time until it crystallizes into a relationship," Minister Katz stated during the interview. "If there is a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, it will be a warm peace."

The Israeli minister's visit to Saudi Arabia is part of a broader Israeli delegation attending the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference, where tourism policy leaders from across the globe have convened. The event coincides with International Tourism Day, underscoring the paramount importance of the tourism industry on a global scale.

Katz's historic visit has paved the way for other Israeli ministers to publicly announce their plans to visit Saudi Arabia, including Communication Minister Shlomo Karai and Likud MK David Bitan.

Courtesy: Haim Katz Haim Katz, Israeli Minister of Tourism visits Saudi Arabia on an official United Nations delegation Sep 26, 2023.

The normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia carries the promise of enhanced market access for Israel within Saudi Arabia and the prospect of creating a more robust regional alliance against Iran. During a recent address to the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed that Israel and Saudi Arabia stand on the precipice of "an historic peace."

Netanyahu envisions Israel playing a pivotal role as a "bridge of peace and prosperity" in the Middle East, and he underlined that a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would reshape the region.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia was a recurring theme in Netanyahu's visit to New York, including his meeting with U.S. President Biden, who expressed optimism about the normalization process. Both leaders share a vision of forging a new era in relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

AP Photo/Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP This combination of file photos shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 24, 2019 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Russia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

For such a peace to be realized, it must be "based on truth and not lies," Netanyahu emphasized. He called upon Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to cease spreading antisemitic conspiracies and glorifying terrorists, asserting that the people of Israel yearn for genuine peace.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman echoed this sentiment, stating in a recent interview with Fox News that "every day we are closer" to achieving a normalization agreement.