The ambassador chose to cancel his visit to the mosque due to backlash concern from Palestinians over recent warming of Israel-Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia's non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, Nayef al-Sudairi, has canceled a reportedly planned visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a report by Haaretz.

The decision to delay the visit followed criticism from some Palestinians on social media. Amid mounting tensions, some Palestinian voices called for preventing the Saudi delegation from entering the mosque.

According to a Palestinian source in Ramallah cited by Haaretz, Ambassador Sudairi chose to postpone the visit after recognizing the "sensitivity of the matter" and the "criticism and implications" surrounding it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1707085192450523324 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The diplomat had not officially announced the visit and had not coordinated it with the Islamic Waqf, a joint Jordanian-Palestinian Islamic trust responsible for administering Al-Aqsa Mosque and overseeing visits by official delegations.

Sudairi, who also serves as Riyadh's ambassador to Jordan, had arrived in the West Bank earlier to engage in discussions with Palestinian Authority officials.

During his visit, Sudairi held meetings with Mahmoud Abbas and top PLO officials. During these interactions, he reportedly reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to "work towards establishing a Palestinian state."

Sudairi's visit unfolds against the backdrop of increasing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia carries the promise of enhanced market access for Israel within Saudi Arabia and the prospect of creating a more robust regional alliance against Iran.

During a recent address to the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed that Israel and Saudi Arabia stand on the precipice of "an historic peace."