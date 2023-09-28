Morocco and Israel sign new agricultural and water partnership

The two countries are already planning to establish a center for agricultural studies and a technological agricultural project

The Moroccan Minister of Agriculture signed a deal of cooperation and understanding with their Israeli counterparts on Thursday, which will see the establishishment of agricultural and water cooperation between the two countries.

Both countries hope the agreement will pave the way for teamwork on future projects in the field.

Already, the Morocco and Israeli Agriculture teams are planning to establish a center for agricultural studies, as well a technological agricultural aquaculture field project.

The two government officials held bilateral talks before signing the agreement, focusing on exchanging views on the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the agriculture and sea fishing sectors.

Fadel Senna (AFP) An agricultural crisis in rural Morocco has seen many people leave the region, while those that remain have embraced modern technology

Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Avi Dishtir, explained that Morocco and Israel are taking "important steps in the field of strengthening the partnership between them so that this agreement is only the beginning", confirming that the coming years will see cooperation in terms of food security.

This deal coincides with the 2nd annual Health in Africa conference to reduce health risks held in the city of Marrakesh in which Israel was in attendance.

Some of the conference's themes include water, the environment, and food security. The conference is scheduled to continue for another three days as researchers and experts from around the world have come to help find solutions.

