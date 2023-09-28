While Biden did not present a list of demands for Palestinian concessions, he emphasized the need to take steps to ensure the viability of a two-state solution

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed on a crucial condition for a potential agreement with Saudi Arabia - the preservation of the possibility of a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, according to a report by Walla on Thursday evening.

Sources cited by the Israeli outlet said that while Biden did not present a list of specific demands for Palestinian concessions, he emphasized the need for Israel to take steps within the framework of a Saudi deal to ensure the viability of a two-state solution.

The White House has been actively working to reach a comprehensive package deal with Saudi Arabia in the coming months, ahead of the presidential election taking over Biden's agenda. As part of this package, the U.S. government has indicated that Israel must make significant concessions to the Palestinians while normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia.

This Palestinian component of the potential deal is crucial to Saudi Arabia, as its leadership has expressed that the Palestinian issue will play a central role in any future agreement with Israel. However, discussions regarding these concessions are still in their early stages, according to the Walla report.

The Biden administration's push for Palestinian concessions aims to garner support from Democratic senators for the agreement, which could also include a defense alliance between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

AP Photo/Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP This combination of file photos shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 24, 2019 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Russia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is eager to achieve a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia but faces opposition from far-right parties within his government and his own Likud party due to potential concessions to the Palestinians.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also weighed in on the prospects of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, he highlighted the transformative potential of such an agreement for the region, acknowledging the complex challenges ahead, emphasizing the need to work through the difficult issues.

Spokesman to Tourism Minister Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As negotiations and discussions around the Saudi deal continue, Israel's political landscape in the Middle East continues to evolve.

This week, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz became the first Israeli minister to officially visit Saudi Arabia, underscoring the significance of these developments in the region.