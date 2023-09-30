National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated, 'The parties have outlined a basic structure for where we could move forward'

Negotiations to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia are making significant progress, according to a White House spokesperson, who indicated that a "basic structure" for a future agreement has been established.

During a press briefing, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated, "The parties have outlined a basic structure for where we could move forward."

He added that, as with any complex agreement, compromises would need to be made, although he did not provide further details.

The Biden administration has been actively promoting normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. This would include the oil-rich monarchy receiving American security assurances in exchange for recognizing Israel. Recent developments suggest that negotiations are intensifying.

This week marked the first public visit of an Israeli minister to Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia sent an official delegation to the West Bank for the first time in over thirty years. The delegation assured Palestinians that Saudi Arabia would continue to support their cause, even in the event of normalization.

An agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would align with the Abraham Accords, which were brokered in 2020 and established diplomatic relations between Israel and three Arab countries under the previous U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Reports suggest that discussions primarily revolve around the nature and extent of security guarantees that the United States would provide to Saudi Arabia, which is de facto governed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.