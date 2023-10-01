Israeli defense minister Gallant to meet with U.S. counterpart in Washington

The meeting, where the two will discuss security ties and challenges, will take place in October

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accepted the invitation of the American Secretary of Defense, General Lloyd Austin, and will go for an official visit to Washington during the month of October.

At their meeting, the two will discuss ways to strengthen the special security ties between Israel and the US, and discuss the various security challenges and political opportunities in the Middle East.

This will be Gallant's first official trip to Washington as the Israeli defense minister.