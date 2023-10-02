Mexican ambassador who fled to Israel faces extradition request

Upon arriving in Israel in 2021, Roemer reportedly used a falsified passport under the alias "Anders Rosenberg" and claimed to be a tourist

Andreas Roemer, Mexico's former ambassador to UNESCO, who sought refuge in Israel to evade charges of sexual offenses in his home country, now faces extradition as Israeli authorities act on Mexico's request.

The International Department of the Attorney General's Office has submitted a formal extradition request to the Jerusalem District Court for Andreas Roemer's return to Mexico, where he is wanted for questioning in relation to serious sexual offenses allegedly committed against multiple women in Mexico City.

Roemer's case dates back to 2022 when Mexico initially appealed to Israel for his extradition. He was apprehended by Israeli police on Monday, marking a significant development in his legal saga.

Upon arriving in Israel in 2021, Roemer reportedly used a falsified passport under the alias "Anders Rosenberg" and claimed to be a tourist. This move was seen as a bid to evade Mexican authorities and the allegations against him.

During his time in Israel, Roemer found himself at the center of controversy when the mayor of Ramat Gan decided to name a street after him due to their past relations when Roemer served as Israel's ambassador to UNESCO.

This decision sparked public outrage, with the city's opposition vehemently demanding a name change.

Eventually, the naming committee agreed to rename the street "Yoana Jabotinsky."