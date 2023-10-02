The delegation includes several key figures from the Israeli government and the Ministry of Communications, totaling 14 members

In a historic moment of diplomacy and international cooperation, a high-ranking Israeli delegation, led by Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karai, arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first official visit of its kind.

The delegation includes several key figures from the Israeli government and the Ministry of Communications, totaling 14 members.

The visit, authorized by a charter signed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is primarily centered around participation in an international conference taking place in Riyadh from Monday to Wednesday. This conference will convene representatives from various countries and serves as a platform for discussions on critical global issues.

Fayez Nureldine / AFP U.S. Hasidic Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog walks past a gate painted in the Saudi flag, in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

The Israeli delegation's presence at the conference signifies a significant step forward in diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a relationship that has grown steadily in recent years, amid growing negotiations between Jerusalem and Riyadh on a possible normalization agreement brokered by the United States.

During the conference, Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karai is scheduled to deliver a speech to communications ministers and representatives from across the world. This speech will be broadcast on the conference's official website, allowing a global audience to tune in.

Courtesy: Haim Katz Haim Katz, Israeli Minister of Tourism visits Saudi Arabia on an official United Nations delegation Sep 26, 2023.

Moreover, Karai is expected to engage in a series of diplomatic meetings while in Saudi Arabia. These meetings include discussions with the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Turkish minister of communications, among others.

In a notable sign of goodwill and hospitality, Karai has been personally invited to attend the sukkah (traditional Jewish booth for celebrating Sukkot) of Muhammad Saud Yadid Israel from Riyadh.

While the Netanyahu government says that the visit by Karai and his delegation is the first official Israeli government group to visit Saudi Arabia, a delegation headed by Tourism Minister Haim Katz became the first public Israeli delegation to visit the Kingdom last week.