Israel's Communications Minister, Dr. Shlomo Karhi, delivered a landmark speech at the UN Universal Postal Union conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting the increasingly close ties between Israel and the Kingdom.

In his address, Minister Karhi emphasized the potential for "monumental transformation" when nations unite toward common goals.

"We appreciate the tireless efforts of the leaders of Saudi Arabia and our Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for nurturing the blossoming ties between our nations," Minister Karhi stated, acknowledging the pivotal role both nations' leadership has played in advancing relations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Karhi noted that "our common respect for God and tradition can serve as a bedrock of harmony between our peoples." He concluded his address by delivering a heartfelt message in Tunisian Arabic, his mother tongue, wishing blessings, health, joy, and happiness to all in attendance.

This address comes as part of a high-ranking Israeli delegation's official visit to Riyadh, marking a historic milestone in diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Led by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, the delegation includes 14 officials from Israel's government and the Ministry of Communications.

The visit was authorized by a charter signed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and primarily revolved around the delegation's participation in an international conference held in Riyadh from Monday to Wednesday. This conference is viewed as an important platform for engaging with international partners on shared objectives.

The presence of the Israeli delegation at this conference signifies a significant stride in the evolving diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a relationship that has steadily strengthened in recent years. The progress in these relations is underpinned by ongoing negotiations between Jerusalem and Riyadh regarding a potential normalization agreement, with the United States serving as a mediator.

Spokesman to Tourism Minister Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is worth noting that this visit follows another historic milestone when a group led by Tourism Minister Haim Katz became the first public Israeli delegation to visit the Kingdom just last week.