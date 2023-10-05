Armenia's Ambassador tells i24NEWS: Israeli weapons used by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

The Armenian ambassador did laud an Israeli medical delegation in Yerevan, arriving to treat burn wound victims from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel Arman Akopian spoke to i24NEWS in the wake of an “unprecedented exodus” of ethnic Armenians from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, following a deadly Azerbaijani operation.

“We have reasons to believe that Israeli weapons were used very effectively and contributed to the outcome of the second Karabakh war,” Akopian claimed, saying the arms supply continued in two more recent escalations.

The Armenian ambassador said the response from Israeli officials was less than satisfactory, citing phrases like “business is business” and “nothing personal,” which to Armenia was “not very convincing.”

He was, however, satisfied with the public opinion in Israel with expressions of solidarity coming in both privately and publicly. Still, Akopian said, “The state of Israel has yet to catch up with the people of Israel.”

Back to the recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which the Azerbaijan government called an “anti-terrorist operation” and lasted less than 24 hours. The Armenian ambassador described the attack as brutal and inflicted against peaceful citizens.

Akopian also claimed Azerbaijan created conditions to make it impossible for the ethnic Armenians to live in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in the “unprecedented exodus from their homeland.” He added, “Frankly I see no future for them to return to.”

ALAIN JOCARD / AFP Armenian refugees wait in a square of Goris city centre on September 29, 2023 before being evacuated in various Armenian cities, as the exodus from the Nagorno-Karabakh ethnic Armenian enclave following its fall to Azerbaijani forces continued unabated.

“I don’t want to involve Iran in this conversation because that is a completely different story,” the Armenian ambassador responded to a question about Israel and Azerbaijan’s mutual enemy.

“We are talking about the Israeli weapons,” he repeated, citing “hundreds of flights to and from Israel and Azerbaijan, we see that these flights were not landing in the capital of Baku as usual, but the second city of Azerbaijan Ganja, just north of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“It’s just a matter of putting one and one together, we have very strong reason to believe that the latest offense on the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was unfortunately using Israeli weapons,” Akopian asserted.

Ministry of Health and Shaare Tzedek The Israeli medical team treating Armenians that fled Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian ambassador did laud an Israeli delegation of doctors that arrived in Yerevan to assist in the treatment of those who were injured by burn wounds, calling it “another good story of cooperation and mutual support.”