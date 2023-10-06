Israeli environment minister to attend Saudi climate summit - report

Idit Silman reportedly set to become the third govt minister to visit Riyadh

Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman will become the next Israeli official to visit Saudi Arabia amid ongoing US-brokered negotiations to establish formal relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

According to Israel's Channel 11 Kan News, Silman requested travel visas for a 13-person delegation, including representatives from the National Security Council, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The climate summit is scheduled for next week, the report added.

Earlier this week, communications Minister Shlomo Karhi this week became the second Israeli cabinet member to formally visit the Saudi capital, heading a 14-member delegation to a United Nations conference.

His visit comes days after the first official trip by an Israeli cabinet member, Tourism Minister Haim Katz, who last week attended a separate UN meeting in Saudi Arabia.

"We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, and our prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for nurturing the blossoming ties between our nations," Karhi told the meeting of the Universal Postal Union, a specialised UN agency intended to facilitate international cooperation in the postal sector.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and long insisted it would not do so without a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been pushing for a landmark normalisation deal that could reorder the Middle East.

Riyadh did not join the landmark Abraham Accords, which saw its Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel in 2020.

The White House said last week Saudi and Israeli negotiators were moving towards the outline of a deal.