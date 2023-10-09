European Union, Germany, Austria suspend aid to Palestinians amid war

Germany and Austria halts aid toward Palestinian territories, European Union will have an emergency meeting Tuesday to review their aid program

The European Union (EU) has taken a significant step by reviewing all of its development funding allocated to the Palestinian territories.

Germany and Austria have already made similar decisions in response to the escalating conflict.

Olivér Várhelyi, the European commissioner for the EU neighborhood, made a public announcement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He stated, "The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point. There can be no business as usual." As a result of this stance, all payments have been immediately suspended, and ongoing projects are now under review.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711372706677981592 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, all new budget proposals, including those for 2023, have been postponed indefinitely. Várhelyi emphasized the need for action in addressing incitement to hatred, violence, and the glorification of terror that has impacted many individuals.

The EU's decision has far-reaching implications, as it affects €691 million in aid earmarked for the Palestinian territories. Germany announced the suspension of bilateral assistance amounting to €125 million for this year, pending a comprehensive examination into the utilization of such aid. Austria has also halted its aid, which was valued at €19 million.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711323529436704824 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the diplomatic front, the EU's 27 foreign ministers are scheduled to convene for an emergency meeting in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday. The meeting will focus on the bloc's response to the ongoing attack and was originally planned as part of an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council gathering. It's worth noting that the EU had previously committed to providing a total of €1.18 billion in financial support from 2021 to 2024 for a joint program aimed at aiding the West Bank and Gaza, even as the latter is under the control of Hamas.