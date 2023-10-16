As Blinken flies back to Israel, humanitarian efforts remain in the wind

Israeli Prime Minister's Office denies recent reports of a ceasefire, as efforts mount to reach agreements for civilian hostages and relief for Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been rife with confusion over the weekend, with corridors being blocked by Hamas terrorists, Israeli efforts to ensure civilian evacuations being criticized, and the latest on Egypt’s Rafah border crossing into the Strip, despite the U.S. exerting great diplomatic efforts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducted a breathtaking number of trips in the region to garner support from Middle Eastern allies, flying to Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE, returning to the Jewish state on Monday.

The United States has attempted to balance unwavering support for the Jewish state, while bringing the Arab countries to participate in humanitarian efforts, in particular to free civilian hostages captured by Hamas terrorists, several of whom are American.

However, both in the region and in Israel, it seems like the situation behind closed doors and outside are very different.

Saudi Press Agency U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Blinken remarked on his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) as “very productive,” the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia released a different statement on the situation, in line with other Middle Eastern countries, which reject civilians being harmed and call for international law to be respected.

A similar situation unfolded in Cairo, after Blinken met with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss efforts “to halt Hamas’ terrorist attacks and to secure the release of hostages, protect civilians, facilitate safe passage of American citizens, and ensure humanitarian aid can reach Palestinian civilians.”

On Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) denied international reports that a humanitarian ceasefire was reached, which would have allowed the entry of aid and departure of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip. Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Katz also publicly opposed such an arrangement.

“Our commitment is to the families of the murdered and the kidnapped hostages - not to the Hamas murderers and those who aided them,” Katz posted on X. The minister previously said that the humanitarian release of civilian hostages could be exchanged for humanitarian aid, calling it “humanitarian for humanitarian.”

Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, demanded that any relief to the Gaza Strip would have to go through a discussion at the government cabinet.