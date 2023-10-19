Now open: applications for visa-free travel to the U.S. for Israeli citizens

Israel is officially the 41st country that has been admitted to the U.S. Visa Waiver program.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially launched the application for visa-free travel for short-term visits to the United States for eligible Israeli citizens.

Starting from Thursday, October 19, Israeli citizens meeting the criteria can apply for authorization to travel to the United States, without a visa.

The application was launched through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The ESTA application can take take up to 72 hours for processing and is currently available only in English.

Specifically, it permits individuals to visit the United States for a maximum duration of three months without the need for a visa.

Currently the Visa Waiver Program is already in place for citizens of 40 countries, mainly in Europe and Asia. Israel will be the 41st country to have the approval for this program.

Official handout photo Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (L) with the outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides

The announcement of Israel's entry into the program was made three weeks prior by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen. "The inclusion into the coveted program represents a diplomatic achievement for Israel," said Cohen, "and this will boost the economy in general and tourism sector in particular, cutting costs and red tape."