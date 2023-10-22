German Chancellor pledges support for Jews at Dessau synagogue inauguration

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Sunday to put an end to anti-Semitism in Germany.

This speech was made during the inauguration of a new synagogue, and as anti-semitic incidents are on the rise in Europe.

"There must be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in Germany," Scholz said at the inauguration of the Dessau synagogue. Germany will “defend and protect” the lives of Jews, he said, expressing shock at the spread of anti-Semitism “around the world and, shamefully, also here in Germany” since the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.

Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after his landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17, 2023

Germany has seen a wave of anti-Semitic incidents since attacks by Hamas and Israel's response. For example, houses of Jewish people in Berlin have been marked with the Star of David and attackers threw two Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in the capital last week.

Germany's Scholz also visited Israel in show of solidarity last week, the first head of government from a European country to do so after a recent terrorist attack by Hamas.

John MACDOUGALL / AFP Demonstrators hoist Israeli flags during a solidarity rally with Israel in Berlin, Germany, on October 22, 2023

“We must not turn a blind eye when Jews are not safe on the streets of Germany, when Stars of David are plastered on houses, when firebombs are thrown at synagogues," Scholz said.

The opening of the Dessau synagogue comes 85 years after the synagogue had been destroyed during the anti-Jewish Crystal Night pogroms in 1938.