"Zero tolerance for anti-Semitism" says German Chancellor Scholz
German Chancellor pledges support for Jews at Dessau synagogue inauguration
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Sunday to put an end to anti-Semitism in Germany.
This speech was made during the inauguration of a new synagogue, and as anti-semitic incidents are on the rise in Europe.
"There must be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in Germany," Scholz said at the inauguration of the Dessau synagogue. Germany will “defend and protect” the lives of Jews, he said, expressing shock at the spread of anti-Semitism “around the world and, shamefully, also here in Germany” since the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.
Germany has seen a wave of anti-Semitic incidents since attacks by Hamas and Israel's response. For example, houses of Jewish people in Berlin have been marked with the Star of David and attackers threw two Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in the capital last week.
Germany's Scholz also visited Israel in show of solidarity last week, the first head of government from a European country to do so after a recent terrorist attack by Hamas.
“We must not turn a blind eye when Jews are not safe on the streets of Germany, when Stars of David are plastered on houses, when firebombs are thrown at synagogues," Scholz said.
The opening of the Dessau synagogue comes 85 years after the synagogue had been destroyed during the anti-Jewish Crystal Night pogroms in 1938.