Israel's Foreign Ministry releases a statement calling Erdogan's statement 'inciting' saying they 'wholeheartedly rejects the Turkish President’s harsh words'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech to members of his political party in parliament, portrayed Hamas as a "liberation group fighting for the defense of its land."

In a strongly-worded response, Israel condemned Erdogan's words, asserting that Hamas is, without question, a terrorist organization responsible for egregious acts of violence.

Erdogan's comments were accompanied by a call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He urged Israel to heed calls for peace and emphasized the urgent necessity of a prisoner exchange to de-escalate the mounting tensions. He lamented the missed opportunity for improved relations between Israel and Turkey, stating that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had 'continued with goodwill, the situation might have been different.'

Furthermore, the Turkish President said he was 'saddened' with the international community and the United Nations' inability to reach a resolution regarding Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Soon after the comments, Erdogan cancelled his trip to visit Israel.

In light of these actions, Israel vehemently disapproved of Erdogan's attempt to defend Hamas, calling his comments "inciting."

"Even the Turkish president's attempt to defend the terrorist organization and his inciting words will not change the horrors that the whole world has seen and the unequivocal fact that Hamas=ISIS" says Israel's Foreign Ministry