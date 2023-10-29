Anti-Semitic mob targets Jews flying into Russia from Israel; plane forced to divert

Videos shows individuals interrogating a plane technician, demanding information information about the location of Jewish passengers

A flight traveling from Israel to the Russian Republic of Dagestan experienced an alarming incident, resulting in the diversion of the aircraft from its intended destination in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan.

Reports indicate that a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the airport upon hearing of the incoming Israeli flight, inciting a concerning situation.

Upon landing at an alternate airport, passengers faced a chaotic and potentially dangerous scene as riots erupted. According to Channel 12, individuals on board the plane were instructed to remain inside while riot police were dispatched to ensure their protection.

Footage from the incident depicted a mob causing havoc within an airport terminal, fueled by information about the incoming flight from Israel. Dagestan, a region with a predominantly Muslim population, escalated as the mob reportedly moved from one plane to another, actively seeking Jewish passengers.

Videos showed individuals interrogating a plane technician, demanding information about the location of Jewish passengers, raising concerns about the safety of those on board.

In response, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Headquarters (NSH) said they are monitoring the development of events, and expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis. Ukrainian President Zelensky took to twitter saying, "This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations."