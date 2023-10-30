Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, commented on the series of attempted pogroms in Muslim-majority regions of Russia

Russia’s Northern Caucasus region has recently observed several alarming antisemitic incidents across some of its Muslim-majority republics. Former chief Rabbi of Moscow and current president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Pinchas Goldschmidt, told i24NEWS that he is “concerned” about the safety of Jews in Russia.

In Dagestan, over 60 people were arrested following an attempted pogrom against passengers of a flight from Tel Aviv that arrived at the Makhachkala International airport on Sunday night. The airport authority later announced it would be closed until November 6.

On the same day, the unfinished building of the Jewish cultural center in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkarian Republic was set ablaze.

A day earlier, an enraged mob attempted to storm a hotel in Khasavyurt, also in Dagestan, that they believed hosted Israelis. The police let a couple of the rioters enter the building and check the hotel guests’ documents.

Over 500 people also rallied in Cherkessk, Karachay-Cherkessia, calling to expel Jews from the region.

According to Rabbi Goldschmidt, the rise in antisemitic incidents is linked to Moscow’s lack of condemnation of the Hamas terrorists’ massacre of Israelis on October 7. He added that after the Russian Foreign Ministry hosted a Hamas delegation last week, it could have been taken as "a sign from above that the government changed its mind, and it is now ok to start riots against Jews.”

Goldschmidt explained that such developments could not have taken place without the authorities’ awareness of the situation: “Everything in Russia is controlled. If a person says a word against the [Russia–Ukraine] war or against Putin, they get arrested right away. Here you have crowds of people in several Russian cities rioting, and the police are not getting involved.”

“From the pictures we saw in Khasavyurt and in Makhachkala, the police not only did nothing to prevent the rioters from entering the airport or the hotel – they were helpful to them,” noted Goldschmidt. He added that it looked like at some point in the riot in Dagestan, the local security forces received “a directive” to stop it.

“The question remains: what happened initially? How did those riots happen and who was interested?”

Speaking of Jews’ safety in Russia, the Rabbi stated: “I describe the situation for the Jews in Russia since the beginning of the [Russia–Ukraine] war as hostages of the country’s relationship with Israel.” He pointed out that Israeli-Russian dialogue has been deteriorating since the spring of 2022 and has worsened since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Goldschmidt told i24NEWS that “the Russian Jews today are in a difficult situation. It is a semi-totalitarian system that has almost no outside influence. Speaking openly, I am concerned about the Jews in Russia.”

Following the Makhachkala airport riot, Russia's Putin was reported on Monday to hold a high-profile officials' meeting to discuss "the West’s attempts to exploit the events in the Middle East to split the Russian society." The officials expected at the meeting include Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as well as the speakers of the Russian parliament, the heads of the country's security services and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

(Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaks at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.

In the summer of last year, Rabbi Goldschmidt left Russia over reportedly refusing to support the country's invasion of Ukraine. He was later listed as a "foreign agent" by the Russian authorities.

In an interview with The Guardian in December 2022, Goldschmidt called on Russian Jews to leave the country before they could become scapegoats of the political situation there. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger, you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community.”

Following the events in Khasavyurt, the Rabbi of the Dagestani town of Derbent Ovadia Isakov told Russian media outlet Podyem that many Jewish families are now considering leaving the area: "The situation is very difficult, people are afraid, and I don’t know what to advise."