“The operation, carried out from the outside, aimed to undermine relations between the different religious communities of Russia,” Moscow said

Russian diplomats pointed fingers at Ukraine, accusing it of playing a "key role" in the anti-Israel riots that erupted at an airport in Dagestan.

The chaotic events unfolded as a crowd of men forcefully entered the airport in the capital city of Makhachkala, on a mission to locate Israeli passengers.

These events transpired against the backdrop of heightened global tensions linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Moscow, however, asserted that Ukraine bore responsibility for the turmoil without providing concrete evidence to substantiate its claims.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova went a step further by suggesting that these clashes were not spontaneous but the outcome of a calculated provocation orchestrated from external sources, with Kiev allegedly playing a "key and direct" role in the incident.

In response, Ukrainian diplomacy was swift to refute these accusations, characterizing them as a blatant attempt to shift responsibility to their nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, himself of Jewish faith, issued a scathing condemnation, asserting that these incidents were a testament to the "Russian culture of hatred against other nations."

Meanwhile, Washington chimed in, dismissing Moscow's accusations as "absurd."

In response to the violence, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to chair a meeting to discuss what he perceives as "Western attempts to exploit events in the Middle East as a means to foster division within Russian society."

Videos capturing the airport incident circulated on social media and in Russian media outlets. These videos depicted a scene in which men forcibly inspected vehicles, scrutinized the identities of passengers, and caused damage to airport property. Among the crowd, one individual held a sign that read, "Child killers have no place in Dagestan," while others chanted "Allah Akbar!" and waved Palestinian flags.

A flight from Tel Aviv operated by the Russian company Red Wings arrived at Makhachkala on that evening. Yet, authorities had not officially confirmed whether the plane and its passengers were able to leave unharmed.