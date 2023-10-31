Erdan wears Holocaust era yellow star tells UN: 'Iran are Nazis of our time'

Israel's UN ambassador tells Security Council nothing was learnt in 80 year if the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies, like Hamas, are not condemned

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan placed a Holocaust-era yellow Star of David, during his speech at an emergency Security Council meeting, saying his team will wear it as a symbol of pride until the terrorist organization Hamas was condemned for the October 7 massacre.

“After innocent Jewish babies were burned alive, this Council is still silent. Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established,” Erdan stressed.

“I will remind you. From this day on, each time you look at me you will remember what staying silent in the face of evil means. Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on, my team and I will wear Yellow Stars. We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas,” the Israeli ambassador stated.

MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Israeli United Nations Ambassador Gilad Erdan places a yellow star on his chest as he speaks during a Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war

“We walk with a yellow star as a symbol of pride. A reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves. Never Again is now,” he added.

Erdan went on to compare the Iranian regime to the Nazi regime, the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, saying its army “includes Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Revolutionary Guard,” and other Iran-funded proxies.

“We were shown that genocidal Jew-hatred did not die with Hitler, it bubbled and grew, until it invaded our homeland. But the difference between 1939 and today, is that today Jews have a strong state and a powerful military. We are not defenseless,” the Israeli ambassador stated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719191360962465886 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“In the face of the UN’s silence, our enemies have become emboldened,” he continued.

“This is precisely why we have seen the most staggering rise in Jew-hatred since the Nuremburg laws and their aftermath. The antisemites have been empowered. They now know that slaughtering Jews in their beds is met with silence. They have been so galvanized by this organization’s inaction that they cannot wait to butcher Jews themselves.”

“Calls for ‘gassing the Jews’ are heard in Sydney. Chants for a Judenrein [Jew free] Palestine, ‘from the River to the Sea’ can be heard from California to New York. Islamist battle cries against Jews are being screamed in London, Brussels, and Paris. An airport in Dagestan, Russia, was flooded yesterday by Islamist terror supporters who searched for Jews to lynch.”

“We will bring our hostages home. And the citizens of the Jewish State will live in peace and freedom,” Erdan concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719241262392394069 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The use of Holocaust symbolization, however, was not fully supported in Israel.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan tweeted he was sorry to see the yellow patch worn by the Israeli delegation, saying it showed "the helplessness of the Jewish people and being at the mercy of others."

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid posted a speech, captioning “What is happening in the State of Israel is not a holocaust, it is a war. The year is not 1943. The year is 2023.”

The two Israeli leaders praised the strength of Israel’s army, but neither acknowledged the Jewish diaspora, currently “at the mercy of others” in other countries, many feeling unsafe in the rising tide of antisemitism worldwide.