The Bolivian government announced it was breaking diplomatic ties, citing the Israeli 'crimes against humanity' in Gaza

The Israeli foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned Bolivia's "support of terrorism," following the Bolivian government announcement of cutting diplomatic ties with Israel.

The Latin American country on Tuesday accused Israel of crimes against humanity, during its war against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The Bolivian government's decision to sever its relations with Israel is a capitulation to terrorism and the regime of the Ayatollahs in Iran. With this step, the Bolivian government aligns itself with the terrorist organization Hamas, which murdered over 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 people, including children, women, old people and babies," Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel's Foreign Ministry, wrote on X.

Haiat added that "since the change of power in Bolivia, relations between the countries have been empty of content anyway."

Back in 2009, Bolivia also broke its diplomatic ties with Israel amid its operation in Gaza, but the relationship was reestablished in 2020.

Chile and Colombia have also recently recalled envoys to Israel in protest of its ongoing war against Hamas and the ground operation in Gaza.