Jordanian Foreign Ministry summons its ambassador from Israel

In the statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned "the ongoing Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, has decided to summon the Jordanian ambassador to Israel back to Jordan immediately.

The ministry also directed its relevant department to convey the message to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to return its ambassador who had previously left the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned "the ongoing Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

This decision comes in the wake of the Israeli military operations initiated following the militant group's October 7th attacks. The conflict has now entered its 26th day.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719723874890215433 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The last time Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel was in 2019. Foreign Minister Safadi expressed grave concerns about the situation, warning that the Israeli military operations could lead to "a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come."

These actions have sparked widespread protests in Jordan in support of Gaza, with demonstrators demanding the annulment of the peace treaty with Israel and the closure of the Israeli embassy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719101554060398821 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Jordanian government's stance on the conflict underscores the severity of the situation and its potential repercussions, not only for the region but also for international security and peace. Jordan, which made peace with Israel in 1994, has a population that includes over two million Palestinians.

On Tuesday U.S. President Biden and Jordanian King Abdullah "discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions" and agreed it was "critical to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza", a White House statement said.