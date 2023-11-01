Senior UN human rights director calls for end of the only Jewish state

Just before retirement, Craig Mokhiber wrote a communication that has been described as highly anti-Semitic, after a career marred in antisemitism complaints

Director of the New York office in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Craig Mokhiber, retired on Tuesday, but not before calling for the end of the only Jewish State, with a "last communication" that has been described as anti-Semitic.

“Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it," Mokhiber wrote to the UN high commissioner in Geneva, Volker Turk.

His solution would be the end of Israel as a Jewish state, calling instead for the establishment of one state with the same terrorist organization Hamas that recently massacred 1,400 Israelis, including children and elderly.

"We must support the establishment of a single, democratic, secular state in all of historic Palestine, with equal rights for Christians, Muslims and Jews," the former director of OHCHR in New York suggested to the high commissioner.

A spokesperson for the UN in New York responded to press queries, confirming Mokhiber retired on October 31, and stated the views in his letter were personal views, and positions of the office were reflected in official reports and public statements.

The antisemitism supported and spoken by the former senior human rights official, however, had been nothing new. With complaints as early as February 2023, and UN investigations being reportedly opened shortly thereafter.

In a comment to The Guardian, the spokesperson added that the UN was informed of "his upcoming retirement" in March 2023, which indicates that Mokhiber had not been terminated due to the antisemitism investigation, though reports say he was made to resign.

Nevertheless, the retirement came at a time that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres himself has been accused of Jewish blood libels, by senior Israeli officials, after a comment that was understood as justifying the Hamas massacre on October 7.

Guterres responded to the criticism, stating, "I am shocked by the misrepresentations by some of my statements yesterday in the Security Council. As if … I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas. This is false. It was the opposite."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan rebuked the statement, saying "it is a disgrace to the UN that the Secretary-General does not retract his words and is not even able to apologize for what he said yesterday. He must resign."