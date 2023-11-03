Israeli foreign minister thanks Japanese counterpart for support, solidarity

'There can be no justification for the terrorist acts of Hamas' says Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in a meeting with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa on Friday, during a solidarity visit to Israel. She was also scheduled to meet Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian officials in Ramallah.

Cohen thanked Kamikawa for Tokyo's unequivocal statements on Israel's right to defend itself, as well as the Japanese initiative to freeze Hamas assets in Japan. The two diplomats also met families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

"Japan stands by Israel at this difficult time," Cohen stated after the meeting.

Shlomi Amsalem/Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, and their teams.

"I thanked Yoko Kamikawa for her visit of solidarity and support for the Israeli people after the serious massacres perpetrated by Hamas and for the decision taken this week by the Japanese government to freeze Hamas' assets in Japan in order to dry up its sources of funding," the Israeli foreign minister announced.

"Since the October 7 massacre, the world understands what Israel is up against: a murderous terrorist organization, worse than ISIS, that doesn't hesitate to murder and kidnap babies, children, women and the elderly," Cohen concluded.

Shlomi Amsalem/Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (2-L) with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, together with families of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Kamikawa stressed that she had come to Israel on behalf of the Japanese government to express solidarity with the Israeli people, declaring "There can be no justification for the terrorist acts of Hamas.”

"Japan strongly condemns these murders,” she also reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and expressed her "hope for the rapid release of all hostages.”