Blinken rebuffs Arab states' push for immediate Gaza ceasefire

"A ceasefire now would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7," said U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Arab leaders on Saturday urged an immediate ceasefire in Israel's military offensive in Gaza, pressing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convince Israel, but the top U.S. diplomat said such a halt right now would only allow Hamas to regroup and attack Israel again.

In a rare public disagreement at a news conference in Jordanian capital Amman, foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, standing alongside Blinken, repeatedly pushed for a cessation of hostilities, saying the death of thousands of civilians could not be justified as self-defense.

They also refused to discuss in-depth what comes next for Gaza, when and if Hamas is eradicated, saying the immediate focus should be on the effort to establish a cessation of hostilities.

"A ceasefire now would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7," Blinken stated. "No nation, none of us would accept that ... So it is important to reaffirm Israel's right and its obligation to defend itself."

Blinken earlier met with Saudi, Qatari, Emirati, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers as well as Palestinian representatives in Amman. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the meeting would emphasize the Arab stance calling for an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending "the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region."

After his meeting with Blinken on Friday in Israel, Netanyahu said Israel refused a temporary ceasefire that did not include the release of hostages. A senior State Department official said Blinken's talks with Netanyahu and his war cabinet about humanitarian pauses on Friday mirrored an earlier push last month for access for humanitarian goods into Gaza.

U.S. special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues David Satterfield told reporters travelling with Blinken that Israel's concerns were understandable, but that assurances that Israel will not target specific places or routes were a "strategic imperative" to get aid to those who need it.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced that it will reopen an evacuation route towards souther Gaza. The statement comes after Hamas on Saturday attacked the IDF troops organizing the corridor, according to the Israeli military.

Blinken is set to embark on a two-day visit to Turkey starting on Sunday as part of his regional tour to try and ease tensions due to the Israel-Hamas war. This is his second trip to the region since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.