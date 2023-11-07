The spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called for the International Atomic Energy Agency to investigate Israel

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday stated that Israeli Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu's comment about the nuclear option in Gaza should make the international community investigate if Israel has nuclear weapons.

"Are we hearing official statements about the presence of nuclear weapons? And another question that everyone has: where are the international organizations, where is the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), where are the inspectors?" said Zakharova at a Russian propagandist show Solovyev Live.

Israel does not publicly acknowledge it has nuclear weapons. The country is estimated to have about 90 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

Russia on Thursday de-ratified nuclear test ban treaty intended to limit proliferation. The country's military on Sunday reported test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine.

Zakharova is infamous for her public statements regarding any political questions and Israel's policy is no exception. On Thursday, she stated that Israel's call for its citizens to leave Russia's North Caucasus following a series of antisemitic incidents in the region was "Russophobic": "Such actions and statements are simply aimed against our country and have nothing to do with reality."