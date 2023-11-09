Poll finds: 70% of Jewish Americans feel less safe since Oct. 7 massacre

Over 3,500 people responded to the text message poll- finding that 87% of U.S. Jews favor the U.S. government's support for Israel

The Jewish Federations of North America conducted a comprehensive poll revealing the sentiments and concerns within the American Jewish community following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel.

The poll found that 70% of Jewish respondents felt less safe than a few months ago, with none reporting increased feelings of safety.

A significant number of Jews expressed apprehension that their communities could feasibly face security challenges due to the ongoing conflict.

The survey also pointed to heightened worries about personal safety among Jews, with those who wore distinctive Jewish items twice as likely to feel worried "all the time" compared to those who did not wear such items.

Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP People protest in support of Israel near the Israeli Consulate in New York City, United States.

Additionally, 72% of U.S. Jews believed that antisemitism in their local communities was on the rise, and almost a third reported instances of violence or hate against Jews. Jewish respondents described their community climate as "tense," "uncomfortable," and "scary" more frequently than the general population.

Tomer Neuberg/ FLASH90 Israeli and American flags being raised outside the U.S. embassy in Israel.

Furthermore, the data showed strong support for military aid to Israel, with 87% of U.S. Jews favoring U.S. government security support for the Jewish state. The poll underscores the significance of the upcoming March for Israel and the Jewish community's commitment to addressing issues of antisemitism while demonstrating unwavering support for Israel during these challenging times.