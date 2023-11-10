UN Secretary-General releases statement to i24NEWS, clarifying stance on Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

"Guterres' commitment to this cause is evident in ongoing diplomatic engagements where he has raised the issue with international stakeholders, such as Qatar"

In a statement to i24NEWS by the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Secretary-General reiterated his condemnation of the horrific acts of terror committed by Hamas on October 7th.

The statement was given to i24NEWS in order to clarify any misunderstandings of his speech at the UN at the of onset of the crisis.

The statement clarifies that Guterres has consistently called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken into captivity in Gaza.

On October 24, Guterres met with some of the families affected by the hostage situation, pledging to exert all possible efforts to secure the release of the captives. According to the statement- his commitment to this cause is evident in ongoing diplomatic engagements where he has raised the issue with various regional stakeholders, including discussions in Qatar.

KENA BETANCUR / AFP UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during a briefing ahead of a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York, October 13, 2023

Importantly, in his statement, the Secretary-General underscores his respect for the rights of people to demonstrate freely anywhere. According to him this commitment to individual freedoms aligns with the broader principles of the United Nations, emphasizing the importance of democratic values even in the face of complex and challenging situations.

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres talks to the press after concluding his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, Israel.

As the international community monitors developments in the region, Secretary-General Guterres says he remains steadfast in his pursuit of a resolution to the hostage crisis, working diplomatically and urging for the release of those taken captive on October 7th