Macron tells Herzog he 'unequivocally' supports Israel's right to self-defense

The statement comes after French President urged Israel to stop killing women and babies in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called Israel's President Isaac Herzog and said that he "unequivocally supported Israel's right to self-defense." The statement follows his interview for BBC released earlier on Friday where he called on Israel to stop killing women and babies in Gaza.

According to Israeli Presidency Spokesperson, "President Macron made it clear that he did not intend to blame Israel for intentionally harming innocent civilians" in its war against Hamas. He added that it is important to keep on seeking solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Bring Them Home France Pictures of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, projected in Paris on October 25.

Macron also reiterated that France demands immediate hostages release.

Herzog stated that Macron's comments released by BBC caused "a lot of pain and anger in Israel." He emphasized that Israel and its military act in accordance to the international law and "take various measures to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians as much as possible."

Israel's President pointed out that Hamas is fully responsible for harming the Gazan civilians. He also told Macron that "just before their conversation, he had watched the film showing the barbaric acts committed by Hamas, and expressed his deep shock at the horrific sights and sounds."

Menahem KAHANA / AFP A picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military shows food on a table inside a burned house in the kibbutz Nir Oz along the border with the Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023, following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Herzog suggested that the world leaders including Macron shall familiarize themselves with the footage to remember "who the real enemy of Israel and the entire world is, and who represents the absolute evil against which we must act with all our might."

Earlier on Saturday Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Macron's previous statement "a grave factual and moral mistake."

Paris on Sunday observes a march against antisemitism that indicated the nation's split stance on the matter. On the same day, France's Foreign Ministry also announced a partnership with UNESCO aimed "to combat the increase in antisemitic acts at schools and universities."