During his visit to Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the hostages' families met with the Red Cross Chief Miriana Spulirik in Geneva

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, together with the families of the hostages held captive in Gaza, on Tuesday visited Geneva to meet representatives of the international organizations and movements amid Israel's war against Hamas. Cohen spoke with the President of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Miriana Spulirik and demanded its workers in the Gaza Strip visit the Hamas hostages.

He stated that since the movement has not done so yet, and there is "no proof" that the abductees are alive. "The Red Cross must work through all channels to quickly visit the abductees, including children, women and the elderly, who are being held hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas."

"We expect the Red Cross to put the issue at the top of the organization's priority list, to use all the levels of pressure and not rest until it visits all the abductees." He asked that the Red Cross checks their condition and makes sure they receive the medical treatment they need.

"It is appropriate for the Red Cross to focus on the greatest humanitarian disaster that the terrorist organization Hamas is wreaking on Gaza and not on the State of Israel, a country that is committed to international law and acts according to it."

239 people were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. Their release has been demanded by the world leaders as well as protesters on the streets globally.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Germany's Olaf Scholz on Tuesday posted: "Hamas has been holding women, elderly people, children hostage for more than 5 weeks. We demand the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages!"

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday reportedly said that he is in touch with the participants of the hostages negotiations and believes that the release will happen soon. "Hang in there - we are coming," he stated.