Israel's Foreign Minister says UN chief not fit to lead

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday said that United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was not fit to head the global body, saying he had not done enough to condemn militant group Hamas and was too close to Iran.

His comments, made at a press conference inside the UN building in Geneva.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres talks to the press after concluding his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, Israel.

"Guterres does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said. Cohen was meeting in Geneva with the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) alongside families of Israeli hostages.

"I think that Guterres like all the free nations should say clearly and loudly: free Gaza from Hamas. Everyone said Hamas is worse than ISIS. Why can he not say it?" stated Cohen.

He met with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric earlier on Tuesday and demanded that the movement visits the hostages: "We expect the Red Cross to put the issue at the top of the organization's priority list, to use all the levels of pressure and not rest until it visits all the abductees."

Earlier Israel has accused the UN chief of spreading Hamas' lies. "You will forever be remembered as the UN Secretary-General that aided terrorists and refused to condemn the murder of Israelis," said Eli Bin, director general of the Magen David Adom.