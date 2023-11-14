As 200,000 gather in the U.S. capital to march in solidarity with Israel, Herzog addressed the participants standing in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday addressed some of the top U.S. lawmakers, hostages' families, artists, educators, students and other attendees of the march for Israel. 200,000 people are estimated to have joined the event.

“80 years ago, Jews came out of Auschwitz and vowed: ‘Never again.’ As the blue and white flag was hoisted over our ancient homeland, we vowed: ‘Never again.’ 40 days ago, a terrorist army invaded the sovereign State of Israel and butchered hundreds upon hundreds of Israelis in the largest massacre since the Holocaust. Let us cry out, together: never again. Never again is now,” Herzog addressed the rally, standing in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

"Today we come together, as a family, to march for Israel. To march for the babies, the boys and girls, women and men viciously held hostage by Hamas,” stated Herzog.

He continued: "To march for the right of every Jew to live proudly and safely in America, in Israel and around the world. Above all, we come together to march for good over evil, for human morality over blood thirst. We march for light over darkness."

Stefani Reynolds / AFP Demonstrators in support of Israel gather to denounce antisemitism and call for the release of Israeli hostages, on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2023.

Herzog expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden, his administration and the members of the U.S. Congress who have stood with Israel in its war against Hamas. "The moral clarity and bold actions of our American allies, demonstrate the depth of the U.S.-Israel alliance, which is stronger than ever before."

“Once again in Jewish history we demand: let our people go."

Herzog also addressed antisemitism that has been on the rise globally ever since Hamas' attack on Israel: "Whilst our loved ones are held captive in Gaza, and our soldiers are fighting for our beloved Israel – Jews all over the world are assaulted for being Jewish. The hatred, the lies, the brutality, the disgraceful outburst of ancient antisemitism are an embarrassment to all civilized people and nations.”

He expressed confidence about Israel's victory in the ongoing war: "To paraphrase the Prophet Zecharia: Boys and girls shall once again play in the streets of Be’eri and Sderot and the elderly shall sit peacefully by the walkways of Nahal Oz and Ofakim. And when the sounds of life and laughter return to the villages, the kibbutzim and the cities, our constant yearning for peace will return as well."

The Biden administration’s antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt also spoke at the march: "This government stands shoulder to shoulder against Jew hatred. Today in America we give antisemitism no sanction, no foothold, no tolerance, not on campus, not in our schools, not in our neighborhoods, not in our streets or the streets of our cities, not in our government - nowhere. Not now, not ever."

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik The U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) Amb. Deborah E. Lipstadt.

The rally hosts top U.S. lawmakers, including the House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, and the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.

While speaking at the rally, a democrat, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York, Ritchie Torres emphasized that "the U.S.-Israel relationship is not just a Democratic or Republican value, it's not just a progressive or conservative value. It is an American value, encoded in our national DNA."