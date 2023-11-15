Canadian PM Trudeau accuses Israel of killing babies in Gaza

Israel's PM Netanyahu reacted stating that "the forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the "killing of women, of children, of babies" in the Gaza Strip must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.

"I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media - we're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents," he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724227187539103877 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop," he told a news conference in the western province of British Columbia.

Trudeau also said Hamas needed to stop using Palestinians as human shields and should release all its hostages.

He added that around 350 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members had been evacuated from Gaza.

Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on day 3 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Israel's Prime Minisrer Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to Trudeau's comment saying that "it is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way."

He added that "It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724588372994216010 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Canada has maintained that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostage. But like the United States and other allies, it has expressed increasing concern over the mounting death toll in Gaza.

Last week Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.

CHRISTOPHE ENA / POOL / AFP French President Emmanuel Macron shaking hands with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a solidarity visit to Israel on October 24.

France's Emmanuel Macron had previously spoken in a similar manner accusing Israel of bombing civilians in Gaza. He later spoke with Israel' President Isaac Herzog and clarified his statement "making it clear that he did not intend to blame Israel for intentionally harming innocent civilians."