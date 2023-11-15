Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel 'terrorist state', 'occupier'

In audacious speech, Erdogan called for international investigation of "ruthless massacre" of Gazans, said Netanyahu's days as the PM are counted

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday addressed the lawmakers at the Turkish parliament. He said that if Israel does not stop its war against the Hamas terrorists, it will be "universally condemned terrorist state" itself.

Erdogan stated that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "a goner" from his post. He also stated that Hamas was elected by the people of Gaza: "Hamas is a political party, they participated in elections in Gaza and won. They are looking for what was stolen away by the United States and Israel."

Furthermore, Turkish President demanded that Israel confirms if the country has the nuclear weapons: "The Israeli occupation clearly possesses nuclear weapons and is threatening everyone with it and we know that very well."

Erdogan said that he will "use our diplomatic capabilities to its full extent to stop this barbaric attack against the Gaza Strip."

On his X (formerly Twitter), opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted to the statements: "We won’t take lessons in morality from President Erdogan, a man with an appalling human rights record. Israel is defending itself against brutal terrorists from Hamas-ISIS, some of whom have been allowed to operate under Erdogan’s roof."

The statement comes ahead of Turkish leader's visit to Berlin scheduled on Friday. Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's Olaf Scholz called Erdogan's accusations of Israel being fascist "absurd."

THAER GHANAIM / PPO / AFP This handout picture provided by the Palestinian Press Office on November 11, 2023, shows attendees of Riyadh's Arab-Islamic forum.

At the joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Erdogan said: "Israel is trying to exact revenge for the October 7 attacks, which perhaps many of us do not approve of, by killing innocents and children and women."

Erdogan has previously refused to recognize Hamas as a terrorist group. Some of its members are known to reside in Turkey.