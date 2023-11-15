Israeli FM says Belgium is 'turning a blind eye' on Hamas crimes

Eli Cohen criticized Belgian Parliament's decision not to show video of Hamas atrocities claiming it was 'Israeli propaganda'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday responded to the decision of the Belgian Parliament not to screen the video featuring the Hamas crimes on October 7 suggested by Israeli Ambassador to Brussels Idit Rozenzweig-Abu. The Belgian Foreign Affairs Committee called the video Israel's attempt to whitewash its "war crimes."

On his X (formerly Twitter) account Cohen posted: The decision of the President of the Parliament of Belgium Eliane Tillieux not to show the film of horrors in the Parliament is turning a blind eye to the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Hamas."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724472372499984657 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This is not a propaganda film, but a film made by the terrorists themselves as they kill Israeli civilians indiscriminately. Turning a blind eye to the crimes of Hamas is ignoring Israel's right to defend itself against the worst terrorist organization," he continued"

"Hamas is the only culprit in the war that broke out in which the State of Israel defends its citizens and stands at the forefront of the Western world in the face of murderous terrorism."

The Belgian Friends of Israel joined criticism against Tillieux's decision: "Once again, Belgian politicians are either prejudiced or afraid of the truth."

Not all Belgian MPs seem to share such sentiment towards Israel. Darya Safai from the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committees stated: "Hamas, like IS, is an Islamic terror organisation and fighting them and trying to make them small is the job of all of us, just as we did against IS."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724426952646307963 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Hamas' ideology not only targets Israel, but also the Western world. If we do not defeat them, we ourselves will be the next victims," she added.