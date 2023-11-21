Video raises awareness of October 7 atrocities, asking 'What if it were you?'

The video sets the scene as London Christmas morning, a young family in their suburb home with two young children, when the worst nightmare happens

The Israeli embassy in the UK raised awareness of what it was like to be in Israel, during the Hamas massacres on October 7, by sharing a video briefly showing the atrocities as it would have appeared in a typical suburban neighborhood.

Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the UK, Oren Marmorstein, described the video on X as “London. Christmas Day. Your home and dear ones. What if it were you?”

The video then followed a mother living in London, waking up on Christmas morning to gunshots and alarm, an onslaught from a terrorist group outside. She then brought her family to the basement of her home, as a safe area. It ends with the woman being abducted by masked men.

The one-and-a-half-minute video is accompanied by timestamps that happened over a mere 90 minutes, following each of the events, and accurately corresponding to the timing of the Hamas attacks on the Israeli kibbutzim bordering the Gaza Strip.

The Christmas holiday being chosen was also a significant detail, considering the Hamas terrorist attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which was celebrated in Israel on October 7, and has traditionally been one of the happiest days of the year.

Menahem KAHANA / AFP A picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military shows food on a table inside a burned house in the kibbutz Nir Oz along the border with the Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023, following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"The idea behind making the film is to connect British viewers to the tragic events that occurred in Israel on October 7. ​In collaboration with Israeli creators living in London, the embassy formulated the idea of ​​producing a video that would make the British feel in our shoes for a minute and a half," Hodaya Avzada, the project lead and a diplomat, said about the video produced on behalf of the Israeli Embassy.

"The video was created with the idea that events in Israel are perceived by the British as very far away from them, and not as something they can feel directly. The result of this film speaks for itself, and automatically links the viewer to what is happening in Israel', she added.