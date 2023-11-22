U.S. State Secretary Blinken to visit Israel for Gaza war talks - report

Blinken's fourth trip to Israel since October 7 is expected early next week, according to the sources cited by Axios

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to visit Israel to meet Israeli and Palestinian officials for talks over the war in the Gaza Strip. According to the two sources with direct knowledge of the trip that spoke to Axios, the visit will take place early next week.

"Blinken's trip to the region hasn't been totally finalized but is expected to take place after Thanksgiving and before his participation in the NATO foreign ministers summit in Brussels next Tuesday [November 28]." This will be Blinken's fourth trip to Israel since the start of the nation's war against Hamas.

Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The news comes as Israel's war cabinet approves ceasefire deal for hostages release. Blinken stated that it "is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the United States government. While this deal marks significant progress, we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727193865877156175 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Wednesday also expressed his support of the deal: "I'm gratified that these brave souls, who have endured an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."