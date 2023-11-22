Maldives considers entry ban for Israelis amid Hamas conflict

Citizens in the Maldives have taken to the streets in demonstrations to express their frustration over the situation in Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Maldives is contemplating a significant move that could prevent Israelis from entering its territory.

Demonstrations recently erupted in front of the Maldives Parliament, reflecting citizens' anger over the events in Gaza.

Maldives Member of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed Abdullah has proposed amending the national immigration law to block entry for Israeli passport holders. This proposal is a response to what Abdullah describes as "indiscriminate Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip."

The parliamentarian believes that his country must take a stand by amending immigration laws to impose sanctions on Israel, thereby preventing its citizens from entering the Maldives while the conflict in Gaza persists.

Nasheed is actively pushing for the passage of his proposal, aligning the Maldives with other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The OIC, of which the Maldives is a member, has already imposed a travel ban on Israeli civilians.

