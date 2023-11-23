UK's Cameron meets Netanyahu after touring Hamas attack sites

"I wanted to come here in person to see the true nature of the horrific attacks that you faced. We stand with the people of Israel"

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday following a tour of the country's southern regions, which have been profoundly impacted by recent Hamas attacks.

Cameron, newly appointed to the foreign policy role, expressed solidarity with Israel during his visit.

Acknowledging the gravity of the attacks, Cameron stated, "I wanted to come here in person to see the true nature of the horrific attacks that you faced. We stand with the people of Israel." The visit coincided with ongoing conflict in Gaza, where efforts for a truce and hostage release faced delays.

Emphasizing the importance of a potential humanitarian pause, Cameron highlighted its significance in evacuating hostages and delivering aid to Gaza.

"It's important we talk about this potential humanitarian pause. I think it's an opportunity to crucially get the hostages out and to get aid into Gaza," Cameron said. "I hope everyone who is responsible and behind this agreement can make it happen."

Miri Shimonovich/ Foreign Ministry of Israel British Foreign Secretary David Cameron touring Kibbutz Be'eri, the scene of one of the worst Hamas massacres on Oct. 7

Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, underscoring the challenges in securing the hostages' release while maintaining Israel's commitment to achieving this goal.

The Israeli leader reiterated Israel's objectives, emphasizing the need to eradicate Hamas due to its recurrent threat. He stressed that peace in the region relied on eliminating this militant group.

"We'll continue with our war aims, namely to eradicate Hamas, because Hamas has already promised that they will do this again and again and again," Netanyahu said.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit A children's swing hangs in a house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Earlier, Cameron toured damaged areas in southern Israel, witnessing the aftermath of the attacks alongside Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. Expressing the impact of the visit, Cameron stated, "I've heard and seen things that I will never forget."

Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Israel.

This visit follows Cameron's meetings in London with leaders from Arab and Islamic countries to address the ongoing conflict. Notably, both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Cameron's predecessor James Cleverly have visited Israel amid the recent turmoil.