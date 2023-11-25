Eli Cohen promised the released hostages full medical and mental health assistance from Israeli authorities

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Saturday met with 10 citizens of Thailand and one national of Philippines released earlier on Friday from the Hamas captivity.

Cohen stated: "Israeli and foreign citizens had a common fate in the face of a cruel enemy on that black Sabbath. We are working with all parties to bring the liberation of all citizens from the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas, which still holds women, children and the elderly, as well as other foreign citizens."

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Israel FM Cohen meets Thai, Philippine citizens freed from Hamas's captivity.

He promised to the released foreigners "the best medical and mental health care as well as "full rights from the National Insurance."

Thai authorities, who are known to have relied on Iran in the hostages release process, believe that 26 its nationals were kidnapped on October 7. If true, 16 of them remain in captivity in Gaza.

Read more stories like this >>

• Holocaust survivor, great-grandmother Yaffa Adar among released hostages >>

• 10 Thai, 1 Philippine nationals released from Gaza captivity >>

• Thailand relies on Iran in freeing its 23 citizens kidnapped by Hamas >>