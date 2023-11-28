EU urges PA for elections to boost legitimacy, warns against 'power vacuum' in Gaza

EU and Arab states met in Barcelona to discuss the situation in Gaza — without Israel

At the Mediterranean nations' meeting in Spain's Barcelona Arab states and the European Union (EU) agreed on Monday that a two-state solution was the answer to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell saying the Palestinian Authority (PA) should rule Gaza. He also called on the PA to hold the elections as soon as possible in order to increase its legitimacy.

"I believe is the only viable solution, but it will be viable if the international community backs it. Otherwise, we will see a power vacuum that will be fertile ground for all sorts of violent organisations," said Borrell.

In his speech, he stated: "No to the re-colonisation of Gaza by Israel – thinking that if you increase your security by increasing your territory is an illusion, as the last 50 years have proved. It gives the illusion of security, but not security."

Borrell also spoke against "illegal colonisation of the West Bank, which is a major source of tension and one of the obstacles to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said the PA, that lost control of the Gaza Strip in a 2007 power struggle with Hamas, had no need to return to Gaza: "We have been there all the time, we have 60,000 public workers there."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said any talk of administration of Gaza after the conflict should focus on the West Bank and Gaza as one entity and that the Palestinian people should decide who rules them.

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrive to address a joint press conference after talks at the Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock drew attention to the limitations of such negotiations citing Israel's absence at the forum. "That is precisely why I am here today: the rifts are getting deeper, we have to sit together, we have to talk and hear each other out," she stated.

