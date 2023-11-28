Erdogan tells UN chief Israel must be tried in international courts for 'war crimes'

Erdogan again accused Israel of 'shamelessly' violating in international law

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Israel must be held accountable in international courts for what he called war crimes it committed in Gaza, the Turkish president said.

In a phone call ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza planned for Wednesday, Erdogan and Guterres discussed the "expectations of the international community regarding Israel's unlawful attacks" and access of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the Turkish presidency stated.

"During the call, President Erdogan said Israel continues to shamelessly trample on international law, the laws of war, and international humanitarian law by looking in the eyes of the international community, and it must be held accountable for the crimes it committed in front of international law," read the statement.

Turkey's FM Hakan Fidan is said attend the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York. Fidan is also expected to meet his counterparts from the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this month to discuss Gaza with Western powers and others.

Turkey has harshly criticized Israel's ground operation on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to allow for discussions over a two-state solution. Erdogan has called Israel's activity in the Strip a "genocide" and accused Israel of being a "terrorist state".

Turkey also hosts members of Hamas which Ankara has refused to recognize as a terrorist group. It has accused the West, apart from Spain and Belgium, of complicity due to their support of Israel.

